India plans over $12 billion in power plant, EV incentives to cut pollution

A general view of high-rise buildings shrouded by smog during an evening in Mumbai, India, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has proposed incentives worth 885 billion rupees ($12.4 billion) to help power plants install equipment to curb emissions, and also to develop infrastructure for electric vehicles, a government statement said on Friday.

Of the 885 billion rupees, 835 billion would be used for curbing sulphur emissions from power plants, and the rest to develop electric vehicles infrastructure in 70 cities in the five years ending 2025, the statement said.