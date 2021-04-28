Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes India's Assam - EMSC

GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several north eastern parts of India forcing people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness.

India’s National Disaster Management Agency is assessing immediate reports of destruction and casualties reported after the quake, said an official at the agency who asked to remain unidentified.