(Reuters) - At least five people died and 30 were injured on Wednesday when a passenger train derailed in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, media reported.

Rescuers stand besides a damaged coach of a passenger train after it derailed in Harchandpur, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

The accident took place in Harchandpur, located some 77 km (48 miles) south of the state capital Lucknow, Reuters partner ANI News said in a Tweet.

Emergency rescue teams are currently at the accident site, television reports said.