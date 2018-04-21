FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2018 / 9:50 AM / in an hour

India approves death penalty for child rapists

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet on Saturday approved the death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years amid outrage in the country after a string of horrific cases of sexual violence.

FILE PHOTO - Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party participate in a candle light vigil as they protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Ahmedabad, India April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

In the emergency meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cabinet passed an executive order, or ordinance, to amend the criminal law to also include more drastic punishment for convicted rapists of girls below the age of 16 years.

Sexual violence against women is a highly charged political issue in India, where protests regularly erupt about entrenched violence against women and the failure to protect them.

Many people have criticized Modi’s government for not doing enough to protect the country’s women, piling pressure on his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as India heads towards a general election due next year.

(This version of the story corrects second paragraph to show law amended to include more drastic punishment for rape of children under 16, not capital punishment.)

Reporting by C. K. Nayak and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

