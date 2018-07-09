Indian court upholds death for three convicts for 2012 Delhi gang rape

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld the death penalty for three men convicted in the gruesome gang rape and murder of a young woman in New Delhi in 2012.

FILE PHOTO: A television journalist sets his camera inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File photo

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed a petition filed by the men to review a 2017 order by the top court, which had confirmed the death penalty given to them by the Delhi High Court.