July 9, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Indian court upholds death for three convicts for 2012 Delhi gang rape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld the death penalty for three men convicted in the gruesome gang rape and murder of a young woman in New Delhi in 2012.

FILE PHOTO: A television journalist sets his camera inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File photo

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed a petition filed by the men to review a 2017 order by the top court, which had confirmed the death penalty given to them by the Delhi High Court.

Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Sai Sachin Ravikumar ;Editing by Krishna N. Das and Sanjeev Miglani

