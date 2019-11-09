India top court rules in favor of Hindus in religious site dispute

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Ayodhya city, India, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Saturday ruled in favor of a Hindu group in a long-running legal battle over a centuries-old religious site also claimed by Muslims, in a ruling that paves the way for the construction of a Hindu temple at the site.

The top court also directed that an alternate land parcel be provided to a Muslim group.

The dispute centers around who should control the land upon which lie the ruins of the 16th-century Babri Mosque, destroyed by a Hindu mob in 1992.