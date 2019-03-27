India opposition leader criticizes Modi's announcement of anti-missile test

FILE PHOTO - Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of the state of West Bengal, gestures during a sit-in in Kolkata, India, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian opposition leader, Mamata Banerjee, said she was lodging a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his announcement of an anti-satellite test on Wednesday, saying he had done it to “reap political benefits” before an election.

In a television address to the nation, Modi said an Indian missile had shot down an Indian satellite in space, becoming only the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to have that capability.

“Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election,” Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal state and a potential prime ministerial candidate, said on Twitter.

She said it was a gross violation of an electoral code of conduct.

“We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission.”

An Election Commission spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment. India’s staggered general election begins on April 11.