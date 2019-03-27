World News
March 27, 2019 / 7:26 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Modi says India tests anti-satellite weapon in major breakthrough

1 Min Read

A salesman watches Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing to the nation, on TV screens inside a showroom in Mumbai, India, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India had shot down a live satellite in space on Wednesday with an anti-satellite missile, hailing the test as a major breakthrough in its space programme.

Modi made the announcement in a television address to the nation. He said India would only be the fourth country to have used such an anti-satellite weapon after the United States, Russia and China.

“India has made an unprecedented achievement today,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi. “India registered its name as a space power.”

Modi faces a general election next month.

Reporting by New Delhi bureau; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below