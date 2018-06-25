FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 8:33 AM / in 43 minutes

Saudi Aramco CEO says has 2 million barrels per day of spare capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Oil giant Saudi Aramco said on Monday it has a spare capacity of 2 million barrels per day and can meet additional oil demand in case of any interruption in supplies.

Chief Executive Officer of ARAMCO, Amin Nasser speaks during an interview with REUTERS in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Aramco is currently producing 10 million barrels per day (mbpd) and has the ability to produce 12 mbpd, Amin Nasser, chief executive of Saudi Aramco, said in New Delhi.

OPEC, led by its biggest producer Saudi Arabia, agreed on Friday on a modest increase in oil production from July, following calls from major consumers to curb rising fuel costs.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Sai Sachin R.; Editing by Malini Menon

