India to allow MFs, portfolio managers to trade in commodity derivatives

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai, India March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

(Reuters) - India’s market regulator said on Friday it would allow mutual funds and portfolio managers to trade in commodity derivatives, in a move to boost trade and deepen the market.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been opening up the commodity derivatives market to institutional investors to give large companies an opportunity to hedge and help integrate the spot and futures markets.

SEBI allowed here hedge funds to invest in commodity derivatives in mid-2017 and in late 2018 permitted certain foreign entities with exposure to commodity markets. Banks, however, are still not allowed to trade in the market.

The move on Friday is a positive and significant step from the regulator, said Mrugank Paranjape, managing director of Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd.

“Institutional participation will play an important role in adding liquidity and depth to the commodity derivatives market, leading to enhanced efficiency in price discovery and risk management,” Paranjape added.

SEBI on Friday also approved here amendments to real estate investment trust (REIT) and infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) rules to provide flexibility on fund raising and to make the investment vehicles attractive to investors.

The regulator raised the leverage limit for InvITs to 70 percent from 49 percent.

Allotment by REITs and InvITs shall be made in multiples of a lot, the value of which would be 100,000 rupees ($1,411.27) for InvITs, and 50,000 rupees for REITs, SEBI added.

($1 = 70.8580 Indian rupees)