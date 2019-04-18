Thunderstorm across Indian states kills at least 60: radio

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - At least 60 people were killed in lightning strikes and by collapsing houses during a thunderstorm across northern and western India, state radio reported on Thursday quoting provincial officials.

In Maharashtra state three people were killed in a temple when they were struck by lightning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives, his office tweeted, adding the government was doing its best to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

The weather office has forecast more storms on Thursday across large parts of eastern India.