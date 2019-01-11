India considering raising minimum selling price of sugar: TV

FILE PHOTO: A Kashmiri labourer prepares to carry a sack containing sugar inside a government warehouse in Srinagar, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government is considering raising the minimum selling price of sugar, television news channel ET Now reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office was directly examining the proposal, ET Now said quoting sources.

The move is likely to help farmers, who are struggling to export their surplus due to fall in global prices and a strengthening rupee.

India’s sugar exports are likely to be far lower than a 5 million-tonne target set by New Delhi despite a government push for overseas sales, industry officials said.