FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 12, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Four judges of India's top court criticize its administration

Malini Menon, Suchitra Mohanty

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Four sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India on Friday said the administration of the highest court was not in order, warning that democracy would not survive in the country unless the institution was preserved.

The judges blew the lid on a growing rift with Chief Justice Dipak Misra at a news conference, the first of its kind ever held by sitting judges of India’s top court.

“The four of us are convinced that unless this institution is preserved and it maintains its equanimity, democracy will not survive in this country,” Justice Jasti Chelameswar said on the lawns of his residence in the Indian capital.

Reuters could not immediately reach the chief justice for comment.

Chelameswar, speaking beside his colleagues, Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph, said they did not want to be accused of not having spoken up for the institution, or of “selling their souls”.

Efforts to alert the Chief Justice that certain things were not in order and that remedial measures needed to be taken had failed, prompting the news conference, Chelameswar said.

“This is not a political meeting,” he said, adding that the judges were releasing a letter detailing their concerns.

Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Malini Menon; Additional reporting by Rahul Bhatia and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.