India's top court seeks govt response on plans to snoop on citizens' computers

FILE PHOTO: A signboard is seen outside the premises of Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Monday asked the government to respond in six weeks on pleas challenging a recent home ministry order that allowed some agencies to monitor personal computers of citizens.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued the notice to the government against the controversial order. However, the Supreme Court has not stayed the order.

Last month, the home ministry had issued an order authorising 10 federal government agencies to intercept and monitor information from any computer, a move opposition parties said would risk creating a “surveillance state”.