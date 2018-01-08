India top court sets aside order cancelling bigger tobacco health warnings

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a lower court’s order that quashed federal rules mandating larger health warnings on tobacco packages, in a setback for the $11 billion tobacco industry but a relief for the government.

The High Court of southern Karnataka state last month struck down federal government rules requiring 85 percent of a tobacco pack’s surface to be covered in health warnings, up from 20 percent earlier. The rules had been in force since 2016.

The Supreme Court, which heard petitions brought forward by tobacco-control activists, put on hold the Karnataka court’s order on Monday, saying “health of a citizen has primacy”.‍​