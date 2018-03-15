India says row over subsidies not the beginning of trade war with the U.S.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India does not consider the stand-off with the United States at the World Trade Organisation over export subsidies to be the beginning of a trade war, Indian trade secretary Rita Teaotia told reporters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A fisherman prepares to cast his fishing net in the waters of the Vembanad lake as a container ship is seen docked in the background, at a port in Vallarpadam, in the southern Indian city of Kochi February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram/File Photo

The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt U.S. companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.

India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.