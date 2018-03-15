FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

India says will engage with U.S. on concerns over Indian export subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will engage with the United States to discuss its concerns on India’s export subsidies and respond within 60 days, the federal trade secretary said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - A worker walks past a container ship at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt U.S. companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.

India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

