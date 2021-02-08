India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts: government sources

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has asked Twitter Inc to take down 1,178 accounts the country says are backed by arch rival Pakistan or operated by sympathizers of a separatist Sikh group, two technology ministry sources said on Monday.

Many of these accounts were sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative content on the ongoing farmers protests, one of the sources said, declining to be named as the order is not public.

Twitter has yet to comply with the government order, which was issued on Feb. 4, the sources said.