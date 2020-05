FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Ride hailing company Uber Technologies Inc’s (UBER.N) Indian arm will cut 600 jobs across functions, as it navigates a strict coronavirus lockdown that has brought businesses to a grinding halt, Uber India President Pradeep Parameswaran said on Tuesday.