2 months ago
India's Modi could discuss visa issue with Trump: trade official
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 9:10 AM / 2 months ago

India's Modi could discuss visa issue with Trump: trade official

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering after he inaugurated Kochi Metro at a stadium in Kochi, India, June 17, 2017.Sivaram V

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India could take up the issue of visas for skilled workers when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets U.S. President Donald Trump next week, top trade ministry official said on Tuesday.

"H-1B visa issue will be one of the issues on the table during PM's visit," Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia said, referring to Trump's order for a review of high-skilled visa programme that affects India's $150-billion information technology sector.

Modi is due to meet Trump in Washington on June 26, a meeting that is expected to lay the ground for a further expansion in ties, allaying some of the anxiety that had crept in about a drift in relations.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

