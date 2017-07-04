FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Indian Oil plans to buy North American sour crude for the first time: sources
July 4, 2017 / 7:23 AM / a month ago

Indian Oil plans to buy North American sour crude for the first time: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo of Indian Oil outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016.Adnan Abidi/File photo

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - State-owned Indian Oil Corp issued its first ever tender to buy high-sulfur, or sour, crude from North America as it seeks to diversify imports, three trade sources said on Tuesday.

India's largest oil refiner is seeking to buy the crude grades Mars, Southern Green Canyon and Thunderhorse from the United States and Western Canadian Select from Canada in the tender, they said.

Sellers are to deliver the oil in late September or early October, they said.

The first part of the tender will close on Tuesday and the second part on Wednesday. The tender will stay valid until Thursday.

Reporting by Florence Tan and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

