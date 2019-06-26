U.S.'s Pompeo promises to ensure oil supplies to India after Iranian crude ban

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech at an event in New Delhi, India, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States will ensure India receives adequate supplies of oil as New Delhi stops buying Iranian crude in line with U.S. sanctions, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer, bought about 184,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from the United States between November 2018 and May 2019, compared with about 40,000 bpd in the same period a year earlier, tanker data obtained from shipping and industry sources shows.