Mattis says no tolerance for terrorist sanctuaries, will work with India
September 26, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 24 days ago

Mattis says no tolerance for terrorist sanctuaries, will work with India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday there can be no tolerance for terrorist safe havens and pledged to work together with India to end the scourge.

Mattis was speaking after talks with Indian leaders aimed at deepening military ties. India has long accused Pakistan of harboring militants on its soil.

“There can be no tolerance of terrorist safe havens. As global leaders, India and the United States resolve to work together to eradicate this scourge,” he said in a statement. He also said Washington welcomed Indian efforts to help stabilize the situation in Afghanistan.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
