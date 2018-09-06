U.S. expects India to buy energy products, aircraft to fix trade gap: Pompeo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States expects India to increase purchases of U.S. energy products and aircraft so the U.S. trade deficit with the South Asian country is rectified, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on as India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj gestures before a joint news conference after a meeting in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

“They’re going to buy more energy products from the United States, they’re going to purchase more aircraft from the United States, we truly do appreciate that but the gap will remain,” Pompeo told reporters after high-level talks with Indian officials in New Delhi.

“So we are urging them to do all that they can to narrow that gap. And at the same time it’s important that the trade barriers that are there, places that American companies, that American workers products, can’t be sold here be reduced.”