FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 6, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

U.S. expects India to buy energy products, aircraft to fix trade gap: Pompeo

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States expects India to increase purchases of U.S. energy products and aircraft so the U.S. trade deficit with the South Asian country is rectified, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on as India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj gestures before a joint news conference after a meeting in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

“They’re going to buy more energy products from the United States, they’re going to purchase more aircraft from the United States, we truly do appreciate that but the gap will remain,” Pompeo told reporters after high-level talks with Indian officials in New Delhi.

“So we are urging them to do all that they can to narrow that gap. And at the same time it’s important that the trade barriers that are there, places that American companies, that American workers products, can’t be sold here be reduced.”

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.