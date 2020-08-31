India's foreign minister says favorable U.S. visa policy good for both countries

FILE PHOTO: Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks to the media after the 2019 U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday a United States visa policy that supports Indian talent is mutually beneficial and a “win-win” for both countries.

“This is an area where the US should recognize what’s in America’s interest... happens to be in India’s interest as well,” Jaishankar told a virtual conference on relations between the two countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has this year restricted several categories of work visas, blocking the flow of skilled Indian workers into the United States.