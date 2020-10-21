Pompeo to visit India next week for strategic talks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes a walking tour of the Old Town in Dubrovnik, Croatia, October 2, 2020. Darko Bandic/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will travel to India next week for a top-level ministerial dialogue, a statement from India’s external affairs ministry said on Wednesday, and are expected to discuss defence and trade issues.

Pompeo and Esper will hold two-plus-two talks with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S.Jaishankar on Oct. 27, the statement said.

The so-called two-plus-two talks were started by U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 and two meetings have been held previously in New Delhi and Washington