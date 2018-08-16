FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former Indian PM Vajpayee, the gentler face of Hindu nationalism, dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who ordered nuclear tests to make India a nuclear weapons power and traveled by bus to Pakistan in a grand diplomatic gesture, died on Thursday, the hospital where he was admitted said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee speaks during a news conference in the eastern Indian university town of Shantiniketan, northwest of Calcutta, India April 2, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/File Photo

A poet-politician, Vajpayee was one of the most popular leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. He was 93.

But unlike Modi, who critics say is a polarizing figure despite his pledge of inclusive development for India’s 1.3 billion people, Vajpayee was the moderate face of Hindu nationalism, admired by some political foes.

Writing by Sanjeev Miglani and Sudarshan Varadhan

