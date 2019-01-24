Offices of India's Videocon, NuPower Renewables raided: CBI source

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s federal investigating agency raided four locations owned by Videocon Industries and NuPower Renewables, a source from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday.

It was the latest development in a controversy over allegations that former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar had favored Videocon, a consumer electronics and energy exploration firm, in the bank’s lending practices. Kochhar resigned from the bank last October.

Videocon’s founders had an investment in a renewable energy company founded by Kochhar’s husband, Deepak Kochhar.

Television channels reported on Thursday that the CBI had filed a formal complaint against Venugopal Dhoot, chairman of Videocon, and Deepak Kochhar, co-founder of NuPower Renewables.

Shares in ICICI Bank fell as much as 1.5 percent after the news.