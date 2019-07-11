Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Can India solve its water crisis?

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chennai, the country’s Motor City, has run dry. Another 20 metropolises could follow by next year. The personal and economic toll is mounting. Plugging leaks, better crop choices and proper pricing can help. Often, as water problems elsewhere show, that requires good governance.
