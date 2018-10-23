Indiana attorney general not charged after groping allegations

(Reuters) - Indiana’s attorney general will not face criminal charges after four women accused him of groping them at a party, a special prosecutor investigating the sexual misconduct claims said on Tuesday.

Special prosecutor Daniel Sigler was appointed to investigate the allegations against state Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican who faced calls to resign after they became public this summer.

“Accepting all the victims’ statements describing Hill’s conduct as true, I nonetheless will not file charges against Hill,” Sigler said in a report filed to the Marion County Superior Court on Tuesday. “The evidence is not sufficient to establish that Hill’s intent in the touching was rude, insolent or angry.”

Representatives for Hill were not immediately available to comment.

Hill has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.

The four women who accused Hill of sexual misconduct intend to file a civil lawsuit, their lawyer, Hannah Kaufman Joseph, said on Tuesday.