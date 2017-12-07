Indiana officer suspended for 'white male privilege' remark to learn fate

(Reuters) - A female Indiana police officer suspended after calling out a fellow officer for “white male privilege” during a transgender awareness training session may learn her job status on Thursday.

A Plainfield, Indiana police commission on Thursday will hear the disciplinary case for police Captain Carri Weber, city officials said, after she was placed on leave following an incident posted online that drew national attention.

Reuters could not reach either of the police officers in the video, both of whom were identified by city officials.

During a Nov. 1 police training seminar, a man can be heard on a video obtained by local media and posted online questioning figures suggesting that transgender people faced a higher risk of police violence, WRTV reported.

“Most of the people that I know have never been, accused the police of violence. So I guess I don’t get where that statistic comes from,” a man can be heard saying.

“‘Cause your white male privilege, so you wouldn’t know,” said a woman’s voice, which local media identified as Weber.

The comment caused an uproar in the room and led to a complaint from an unnamed officer against Weber. It alleged the officer was “racially and sexistly slurred” by Weber and that she held “discriminatory views,” WRTV reported.

Police in Plainfield, located outside of Indianapolis, referred questions to Tony Perona, deputy town manager, who sent a statement to Reuters saying Weber and Captain Scott Arndt were the officers involved in the training dispute. Both are white.

Arndt was suspended for two days without pay for conduct unbecoming an officer, the statement said.

“Captain Weber has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation for conduct unbecoming an officer, regarding not only this incident but her disciplinary history in the last six months, as per the police department’s progressive disciplinary process,” the city statement said.

City officials did not disclose further details. Weber was suspended previously for violating policies including driving her squad car within eight hours of drinking alcohol, WISH-TV reported.

After Weber’s comment, an uproar can be heard on the video as men say “Wow” and “I‘m sorry?” before a voice asked the police chief if he would let someone “get away with that.”

“Seriously? I‘m asking a legitimate question here ... Are you serious? I find that extremely offensive,” a male officer says in the video.

A group called “Don’t Sleep” on Facebook invited supporters to wear Black Lives Matter attire at Thursday’s meeting.