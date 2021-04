FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts during a virtual roundtable of experts on the Northern Triangle at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, speaking about the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indiana where a gunman killed eight employees, said there is “no question this violence must end.”

Harris added that President Joe Biden will deliver remarks about the shooting later on Friday.