Teen fatally shot at Indiana middle school, police say

(Reuters) - A teenager has died in a shooting at a middle school in Richmond, Indiana, state police said on Twitter on Thursday.

No students were injured in the incident, authorities said, adding that students at the school were being dismissed.

Richmond is located about 70 miles (113 km) east of Indianapolis.

Police said the incident occurred at the David W. Dennis Intermediate School, which according to its website has 560 students in grades five through eight.

Police officials could not immediately be reached for further comment.