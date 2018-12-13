Teen shoots himself to death at Indiana middle school: police, media

(Reuters) - An unidentified teenager shot himself to death at a Richmond, Indiana, middle school on Thursday but no students were injured, according to state police and local media.

Local television stations cited a state police spokesman as saying the suspect killed himself during the incident. Police officials could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Richmond is located about 70 miles (113 km) east of Indianapolis.

Police said the incident occurred at the David W. Dennis Intermediate School, which according to its website has 560 students in grades five through eight.