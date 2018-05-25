Two injured in shooting incident at Indiana middle school: officials

(Reuters) - An adult and a teenager were injured in a shooting at an Indiana middle school on Friday and a suspect was in custody, according to the Indiana State Police and a hospital official.

Police is seen near Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana, U.S., May 25, 2018 in this still image obtained from social media video. COURTESY CHRISTOPHER REILY/via REUTERS

The victims were taken to a hospital, said the State Police, which did not provide further details on them.

“We have notified the parents of the children that have been impacted by this,” Indiana State Police Captain David Bursten told reporters.

“Two people have been impacted by this. They are at the hospital and they are receiving treatment and I don’t know their condition,” he said.

The incident took place at Noblesville West Middle School, about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Indianapolis, and authorities said the school was placed on lockdown.

Danielle Sirilla, a spokeswoman for IU Methodist Hospital said an adult was taken to the hospital while a teenager was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health nearby. She said no information was available on their condition.

A live video feed from local TV station WTTV showed dozens of police on the scene and a sniffer dog being deployed, likely to search for weapons.

An unnamed student who spoke to the broadcaster said the shooter entered a science class and the teacher swatted a gun away from the shooter, who may have been a fellow student.

Police did not provide details of the incident.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, flying back from Europe, released a statement saying he was monitoring the situation.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation,” he said, adding that about 100 state police officers had been made available to work with local responders.

The incident occurred a week after a 17-year-old high school student in Santa Fe, Texas, near Houston shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers, the latest in a string of deadly shootings at U.S. schools.

In contrast to Florida, where the killing of 17 teens and educators in February sparked a youth-led movement calling for new restrictions on gun ownership, the Texas tragedy saw elected officials and survivors alike voicing support for gun rights.