July 25, 2018 / 5:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's IndiGo grounds five Airbus planes after P&W engine glitches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - IndiGo Airlines has grounded five Airbus A320neo planes at New Delhi airport after issues with Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines, India’s biggest low-cost carrier said on Wednesday.

The planes are expected to be back in service in the second half of August, IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation said in a statement.

In March, India’s aviation regulator ordered Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with certain Pratt & Whitney engines to be grounded immediately.

United Technologies-owned Pratt & Whitney said separately it was working with airlines to address the issue.

Engine removals were being planned and coordinated with the airlines as Pratt & Whitney installs newer engines, it said via email.

InterGlobe Aviation shares ended 1.8 percent lower on Wednesday after hitting a 14-month low earlier on India’s National Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Euan Rocha in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

