Inditex says in-store sales have normalised in China, Korea

MADRID (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex said on Wednesday that in-store sales and customer activity had returned to levels seen before the coronavirus outbreak in its stores in Asian countries like China and Korea.

The fashion retailer said it was too early to comment on the evolution of sales in Spain, its domestic market, but said all its stores in the country had been open since Monday.

Inditex said it had gained online customers in a significant way during April and May and that a large amount of stock sold online during those months was from shuttered stores.