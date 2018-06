MADRID (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) reiterated on Wednesday that it did not anticipate any currency impact on gross margin for the full year and expected a stable gross margin for the year.

FILE PHOTO: A worker decorates the shop window of Inditex's main brand Zara in a shopping mall in Majadahonda, near Madrid, Spain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

The fashion retailer on Wednesday reported an increase in first quarter profitability despite registering lower first quarter sales growth than during the global financial crisis.