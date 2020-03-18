Zara-owner Inditex books 287 million euro provision against coronavirus impact

FILE PHOTO: People shop at a Zara store during the grand opening of The Hudson Yards development, a residential, commercial, and retail space on Manhattan's West side in New York City, New York, U.S., March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MADRID (Reuters) - Zara-owner Inditex (ITX.MC) said on Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic had dealt a significant blow to its business and that it would book a provision of 287 million euros ($316 million) against the outbreak’s impact on its spring/summer inventory position.

The cash-rich fashion group said the uncertainty generated by the coronavirus pandemic meant it may channel the cash destined for the payment of the 2019 dividend into reserves, subject to a board and shareholder vote.

Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer, said store and online sales in local currencies fell 24.1% from March 1 to March 16 and that nearly 4,000 stores were temporarily closed in 39 markets due to the outbreak.