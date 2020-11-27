Reckitt files 1.07 billion pound claim against former unit Indivior

(Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser has submitted a 1.07 billion pound claim to the Commercial Court in London against UK-listed drug developer Indivior earlier this month, relating to their demerger agreement, Indivior said on Friday.

Indivior, which was spun off of the consumer goods giant in 2014, said it does not have any further details at this time, adding it will assess the background and merits to the case with its advisers.