FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA accepts application for Indivior's new schizophrenia drug
Sections
Featured
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Future of Money
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
In Brexit Britain, economic gravity will take its toll
Commentary
In Brexit Britain, economic gravity will take its toll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 12, 2017 / 8:07 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

U.S. FDA accepts application for Indivior's new schizophrenia drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Indivior’s application for its new schizophrenia treatment, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday, boosting hopes of marketing the drug in the country.

The London-listed company, which specializes in heroin addiction treatment, said the FDA had accepted its application for RBP-7000, an investigational once-a-month injectable to treat schizophrenia.

Earlier this month, the company’s experimental drug to help fight America’s growing opioid addiction crisis was approved by the FDA, boosting its sales prospects as competitors threaten revenue from an older product.

Shares in Indivior were expected to rise about 3 percent at market open.

Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.