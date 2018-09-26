Indivior slashes revenue outlook for Sublocade, shares tank

(Reuters) - Indivior Plc (INDV.L) slashed the full-year revenue expectation for its injectable opioid addiction drug Sublocade, sending its shares tumbling over 16 percent on Wednesday.

The embattled British drugmaker said it now expects Sublocade to generate net revenue of $8 to $10 million in the full year 2018, significantly lower than the $25 to $50 million it had earlier anticipated.

The company now expects group net revenue of $990 million to $1.02 billion and adjusted net income of $230-$255 million for the year.

In February, it had forecast 2018 net revenue of between $1.13 billion and $1.17 billion and adjusted net profit of $280 million to $320 million.

Indivior’s shares, which have lost nearly half their value so far this year, ended the day down 16.5 percent at 215 pence.

The company has high hopes for the once-monthly Sublocade injection it launched in February, but in July it scrapped earnings guidance and said it was experiencing “some friction” in the new distribution and reimbursement model for Sublocade, which made doctors less willing to prescribe the new drug.

“Sublocade net revenue development continues to be impacted by previously highlighted inefficiencies associated with the prior authorization process across payors”, the company said in its latest statement.

It also announced additional cost saving measures that are expected to generate pre-tax savings of between $80 to $100 million in 2019.