Indivior signs deal to sell schizophrenia drug in Canada

(Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior Plc on Thursday signed a licensing agreement with HLS Therapeutics Inc for the sale of its schizophrenia drug Perseris in Canada.

Perseris, launched in the United States in February, is approved by the FDA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. The drug delivers its active ingredient, risperidone, in an extended-release delivery system with no loading doses or oral supplementation recommended.

Indivior has been looking to reduce its dependence on its best-selling Suboxone film, after the opioid addiction treatment was hit by steep market share losses to generic rivals.

Indivior, which gets most of its revenue from Suboxone in the United States, was indicted last month for illegal marketing of Suboxone in the U.S. and was fined $3 billion.