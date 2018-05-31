FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
May 31, 2018 / 6:43 AM / in 27 minutes

Indivior subpoenaed by California on opioid addiction treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Indivior has been subpoenaed by the California Department of Insurance over its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment, Suboxone Film, which is rapidly losing market share due to stiff competition from generic versions.

Indivior said on Thursday the agency, which is charged with oversseing insurance regulations, requested documents from its U.S. unit relating to the preparation of the drug, manufacturing records, and the potential to develop dependency on the treatment.

“Indivior intends to comply with the CDI’s subpoena and will cooperate in any related government inquiry,” said Indivior, which was spun out from Reckitt Benckiser in 2014.

Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.