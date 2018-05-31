Indivior subpoenaed by California on opioid addiction treatment

(Reuters) - Britain’s Indivior has been subpoenaed by the California Department of Insurance over its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment, Suboxone Film, which is rapidly losing market share due to stiff competition from generic versions.

Indivior said on Thursday the agency, which is charged with oversseing insurance regulations, requested documents from its U.S. unit relating to the preparation of the drug, manufacturing records, and the potential to develop dependency on the treatment.

“Indivior intends to comply with the CDI’s subpoena and will cooperate in any related government inquiry,” said Indivior, which was spun out from Reckitt Benckiser in 2014.