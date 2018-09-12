FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 6:55 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Teva to hold Indivior generic drug launch pending U.S. ruling

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceuticals has agreed to hold off launching its knock-off version of Indivior Plc’s blockbuster opioid addiction drug until the resolution of a U.S. Court case on another generic rival, Indivior said on Wednesday.

The pair’s Indian rival Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories is currently locked in a legal battle in the United States to re-launch a cheaper version of the UK drugmaker’s Suboxone Film.

Indivior also reiterated its full-year net revenues guidance of $25 million to $50 million from its new opioid addiction drug Sublocade, on which the company has pinned its hopes after the legal battles.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

