Amazon's cloud computing arm to invest 14 trillion rupiah in Indonesia: trade minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services plans to invest 14 trillion rupiah ($944.5 million) in Indonesia during the next 10 years, the country’s finance minister said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

“Amazon met with (Indonesian President) Joko Widodo both in Hanoi and again today and conveyed its interest in Indonesia,” Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters.

Amazon and Amazon Web Services did not immediately reply to requests for comment.