FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 21, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Amazon's cloud computing arm to invest 14 trillion rupiah in Indonesia: trade minister

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services plans to invest 14 trillion rupiah ($944.5 million) in Indonesia during the next 10 years, the country’s finance minister said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

“Amazon met with (Indonesian President) Joko Widodo both in Hanoi and again today and conveyed its interest in Indonesia,” Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters.

Amazon and Amazon Web Services did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Reporting by Maikel Jeffriando; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.