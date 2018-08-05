FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2018 / 1:18 PM / in 3 hours

Australia FM visits Indonesia bombing site, vows closer anti-terrorism effort

Prasto Wardoyo

1 Min Read

SURABAYA (Reuters) - Australia’s foreign minister visited on Sunday the site of a bombing attack in Indonesia’s second-biggest city of Surabaya and vowed to intensify the two countries “very close counter-terrorism” partnership.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop talks to an officer as she visits the bombing site at a police office in Surabaya, Indonesia August 5, 2018. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS -

Suicide bombing attacks on three churches in Surabaya killed 18 people in May, the worst militant attacks the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country had seen in more than a decade.

“We will continue to work closely with Indonesia in countering terrorism and sharing information and intelligence,” Julie Bishop told reporters from the police station where a family of Islamist militants - including an eight-year-old childb - carried out a suicide bomb attack.

“We must not be defeated by terrorism and must work together as two close communities. Australia supports Indonesia in its aims to be a multi-cultural, multi-faith society,” the diplomat said, after offering her condolences to the families of those killed.

Reporting by Fanny Potkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
