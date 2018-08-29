FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia, Australia hope to announce economic partnership on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hope to announce on Friday the completion of negotiations on an economic partnership pact between the two countries, a foreign ministry official said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo talks with parliament members after delivering a speech at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Director for East Asia and Pacific Edi Yusuf told a briefing ahead of a visit by Morrison to Indonesia this week that negotiations were still continuing on the Indonesia Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The deal is set to be signed later this year and should include the opening-up of investment in Indonesia’s university sector by Australia, he said.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

