Indonesia allocates 9.59 million kilolitres biodiesel for 2020: document

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s energy ministry allocated 9.59 million kilolitres (KL) of unblended biodiesel for its mandatory biofuel program in 2020, a ministerial decree released on Friday showed.

That is 45% higher compared with the 6.63 million KL allocation for this year.

President Joko Widodo has proposed starting mandatory use of palm-based biodiesel with 30% bio-content in January, up from the current 20% content.