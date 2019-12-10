Indonesia eyes biodiesel with 40% bio-content between 2021-2022: minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to implement a biodiesel program with 40% bio-content (B40) between 2021-2022, coordinating minister overseeing energy Luhut Pandjaitan said on Tuesday.

It will start using biodiesel with 30% bio-content in January.

The government aims to start road tests using B40 next year, Pandjaitan told reporters.

The program will not raise bio-content higher than 50% if the government’s palm replanting program is stalled, he said.